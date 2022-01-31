I am beyond honored to have been appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to fill the vacancy for the Sixth District on the Scott County Fiscal Court left by the passing of Mr. Burke. I have always had the desire to serve in this capacity, running for office two times, one for the Fiscal Court specifically, but I would be remiss if I didn’t say that this has been bittersweet for me.
This past year has been one of the most difficult of my life. On Feb. 3, it will be one year since my dad had a heart attack. The ensuing four months were filled with doctor’s appointments, new medications, restrictions on activities, and ultimately, on June 10, his death. My dad was the best man I have ever known or will know, no matter how long I live. I have no doubt about that statement. After my dad’s passing, and even up to today, people share memories and stories they have of him. I am glad for these now, but at the beginning, it seemed as if my mom, sister and I, and the rest of the family would never be able to fully grieve, because we were grieving with the entire community. As the holidays approached, we started to hear from families who dad would be Santa for, and how Christmas would not be the same for them. We felt their heartache because we knew how much dad enjoyed playing that role for all those years, and for us, this year and every year, Christmas would be different.
I was in North Carolina for Thanksgiving when I heard the news of Mr. Burke’s passing. I immediately felt a connection with his wife and children. I knew that they were grieving, and they had to share that grief with the community. I could empathize with his children and sympathize with his wife Marilyn. I have had the pleasure of communicating with her over the last couple of weeks and I will continue to pray for their family.
If I could snap my fingers and go back a year so that my dad would be alive, I would in a heartbeat. I wish him and Mr. Burke were still with us, but they are not. I am ending a term for a gentleman that I knew a little, and not able to share the news with the one who I always wanted to make proud. When I received the call from Governor Beshear, I was so excited for the opportunity, sad for the Burke’s, and angry I couldn’t tell my father. Saying that the last few weeks have been a rollercoaster of emotions is an understatement.
I am grateful for people like Mayor Prather, David Lusby, Colmon Elridge, and others who are like family to me that I was able to share the news with outside of my wife, kids, mom, and immediate family. It didn’t fill the void left completely with my dad, but it helped me emotionally deal with everything that was happening in that short timeframe.
Local politics matter. That is why people like my dad and Bill Burke put their names on the ballot to try and make a difference in their community. It is why I have run for office in the past. Scott County is still small enough to where people know each other. I know the people on City Council and having the honor of working with the Fiscal Court over the last month, rest assured, their hearts are in it for the right reasons. The Mayor, Judge, and the rest of our elected officials are leaders who are trying to keep Scott County moving forward. That doesn’t mean we have to always agree.
To some, I may be an outsider, the only Democrat on the Fiscal Court, or in Scott County Government, but I dare say that at the end of the day, most of us on the Court, just as in our community, agree on more than we don’t. And the disagreements, if constructive and cordial, help make one idea an even better one, if both sides take the time to listen to one another.
This community is filled with people who want to do right, who want to serve, and regardless of their party politics, they do. I feel it is so easy in the environment today to have an us-versus-them mentality when it comes to governing, and for those people that follow that standard, I truly feel sorry for them. There is no working with people who have an attitude like that. Luckily, that is not the way most of us believe, but it is typically who you hear because they are the loudest. Collectively, we are better than that and I look forward to the opportunity to continue working with the current Fiscal Court members over the next year to show that we are better as a team than as individuals. This past meeting on Jan. 14 my first official Fiscal Court meeting, we discussed the Legacy Trail Extension, communicated with baseball and softball families to come up with a compromise for field use, provided a means for those who are unable to pay for a funeral the option for a cremation or amount toward a burial, and provided shelter and food for those in our community when the temperature drops below freezing. These are not Republican or Democrat issues, these are our issues, and I am proud of the way that we addressed these, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with this Court to address many other issues as they come in the future.
I am the Magistrate for District 6, which encompasses Canewood, Paynes Crossing, Paynes Landing, Indian Hills, Indian Acres, etc. If you look on gscpc.com, you can find the maps for the various districts. My email is tim.thompson@scottky.gov. Whether you live in my district or not, I am here to serve all of Scott County. I look forward to the next year and I hope to hear from you.
Tim Thompson is the Scott County Magistrate for District 6.
