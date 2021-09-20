Social media platforms are here to stay. Many are helpful and have become a valued part of our lives.
But sometimes the ability to reach large amounts of people quickly can lead to some damaging, if not dangerous consequences.
TikTok is a social media platform favored by young people and started as a video format so teenagers could share their dance moves. Lately, it has spawned a series of trends that are much more destructive than fun. The challenges began as silly dares — such as the Milk Crate and Frozen Honey challenges — in which participants attempt to outdo already outlandish feats. Some of these challenges have led to injuries and other medical issues and sparked pleadings from doctors and other health care providers to stop.
Now, a challenge called Devious Licks has invaded our schools causing hundreds if not thousands of dollars of damage. Students tear soap or towel dispensers off the walls, clog toilets with glops of toilet paper and then post videos on the social media platform.
Both high schools and all middle schools have been victimized. Great Crossing principal Joy Lusby sent an email to students and parents last week pleading for the vandalism to stop and warning of the consequences.
Our schools and their employees are already grappling with enormous challenges. Already short-staffed, much of the work to repair or replace the vandalized items will be on the school’s custodial staff, which is already the school’s front line for disinfecting the building in an ongoing effort to keep COVID-19 at bay. The time a school’s custodial staff spends repairing or replacing the vandalized items is less time they can spend keeping the building clean and disinfected.
Schools are short-staffed and now teachers will have the additional responsibility to more closely monitor restrooms and other targets of would-be vandals.
And that does not include the taxpayer money required to make these unnecessary repairs.
It is possible charges may be brought against any student who is caught, and some students are over 18 years of age, which could bring adult charges. Suspension from school is likely, as well.
Of course no one wants to charge a young person with a crime, but students, parents and school employees need to work together to stop this trend from going any further. Anyone who knows of someone who has damaged school property as part of this trend should alert authorities immediately.
It is highly likely this is a small group of individuals as most students are responsible and find these activities as puzzling and frustrating as we do.
This is one “challenge” that needs to stop.
