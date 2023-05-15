Rain. High 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
To the Editor,
It’s not an apology but money works too. Here’s to all the women who had to “Keep their mouths shut,” tolerating male abuse just to keep their “damn” jobs, supporting themselves and their families.
Anita Hill told the truth then watched Clarence Thomas lie to get the Supreme Court job. E. Jean Carroll gave us our long overdue respect back. She won in court.
The truth about Trump is no different than the truth about Thomas: They preyed on women because they could get away with it.
It needs to make news headlines: “Pay Up Time for Creeps.”
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
