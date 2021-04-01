To the Editor,
Corporate Socialism: (our current system)
The government mostly benefits wealthy corporations. Most major industries are privately owned (capitalism), but still receive massive handouts, bailouts and other benefits at the expense of the taxpayer. It is driven by corporations’ ability to influence the laws with large amounts of money that results in legislation that favors their ability to make even larger amounts of money. In this system the wealthy become more wealthy at the expense of the lower classes. This system is essentially a plutocracy (ruled by the wealthy oligarchs).
In this country the government spends $70 billion a year subsiding Wall St. banks, $38 billion for oil companies, $2.1 trillion that fortune 500 companies stash overseas to avoid paying U.S. taxes, and $153 billion a year spent to subsidize McDonalds and Walmart low — wage employees.
So Tea Party politicians should stop complaining about people who aren’t the problem and focus who the real socialists are in this country.
Former US Senator, Jim Bunning (R), was the only politician in 2008 who stood up on the floor of the Senate and denounced the $700 billion bank bailout. He called it socialism and that is exactly what it was. He is the kind of Senator that Washington D.C. needs more of. Not the crowd who are beholden to the lobbyists, PACS, fat cats and the numerous other special interests. I will close with what our government should be.
Democratic Socialism: (The preferable system)
The government mostly benefits the citizens. Most major industries are privately owned. (capitalism) but they have to stand on their own without handouts from the government. The tax burden previously funneled to the wealthy is used to improve the lives of citizens instead. This enables the government to help fund improvements to public services such as: Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, libraries, roads and interstates, education and healthcare. This system is driven by the people working together and lifting each other up. In this system the middle class thrives and poverty decreases. This system is more democratic (ruled by the people) than our current system of oligarchy.
Matt Makaveli
Georgetown
