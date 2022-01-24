To the Editor,
It’s me again! While growing up in this community we were a proud, proud county. Now when I look at what we have become, it saddens me as a grandfather of five.
I look at this year’s upcoming elections and I see so many unchallenged electable positions. It seems to me the Democratic Party has thrown in the towel in Scott County. It’s an absolute disgrace that we have become a one political party in this community.
If you’re wondering, I am registered an independent. For an independent to run for office, they must have 100 people sign your papers to run for an office. A Democrat and Republican need only two signatures.
This is why you rarely see an independent run for office. This seems a little unfair, don’t you think?
You have until Jan. 25, 2022 at 4 p.m. to sign up for the many unchallenged races. You can do this on the third floor of the Scott County Courthouse. Phone Number is 502-863-7875, option #5. Offices unopposed in the upcoming election are County Judge-Executive, County Attorney, Magistrate 1st district, Magistrate 5th district, and Magistrate 6th district.
JR Williamson
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.