To the Editor,
It doesn’t matter if you disagree with Karen Tingle-Sames’ social media post. It doesn’t matter if you agree with her post. What matters is her right to post it.
American citizens aren’t forced to agree with someone’s opinion, and they aren’t forced to like it. It seems, though, far too many people these days think they have a right to criticize, besmirch, and even retaliate against a person who says something they don’t like. And why should Tingle-Sames resign her position on the Georgetown City Council just because she offended liberal sensitivity. If you don’t like it, don’t read it. Quit looking at it. That’s what I do when something offends me.
Again, this has nothing to do with what Tingle-Sames posted. It’s all about her right, my right, your right of freedom of speech. Our many rights enumerated at the very beginning of our Constitution are slipping away. Short of yelling fire in a crowded theater, we all should be able to express ourselves without our views being scrutinized, judged, and vilified by those who are infinitely fairer and wiser than others.
Jan Terrell
Georgetown
