As someone who was initially delighted by the introduction of the contactless, pajama-wearing, sleepy-eyed grocery pickup option, I was immediately disillusioned by the multiple roadblocks that were consistently thrown in my path. Multiple charges? Item only available for delivery? Item unavailable? (Bread?? Come on Kroger, I know there’s another loaf of bread in there, even if it’s a different brand. When the 16 year old who is selecting my groceries moves out of his parent’s home and has to provide for himself (or herself), he will recognize the absurdity of sending a woman home without her loaf of bread.)
But I digress.
And I persevere! Life being what it is, the temptation of the readily available pickup option has been increasingly beguiling. Despite several sour experiences, I tried again and again, and I have finally successfully navigated the minefield that is the Kroger ClickList pickup. I have amassed a handy list of helpful tips to help you (and the clerk collecting your groceries) have a smooth and positive experience that will make everyone’s life much easier. Hopefully you can learn from my mistakes, and skip the hair-pulling, teeth-grinding frustration.
1.) Order a day ahead: Don’t make the mistake of taking advantage of the same-day pickup option. It’s there, it’s available, but unless you absolutely have to, don’t do it. Many times I have tried to grab the next open pickup slot, only to be disappointed as, after I have completed and paid for my order, I get a handy dandy notification from Kroger telling me that one of the items I ordered is only available for delivery. And of course it just so happens that it’s an item I needed for the dinner I’m planning tonight. When you try to make an adjustment to your order? Sorry. You are not allowed to fix it on a same day order. Drat. One grocery trip has now turned into two.
2.) Use your credit card: Okay, so you’ve now figured out, you should probably give yourself a head start to stave off any potential problems with your order, and have dutifully placed your grocery order a day ahead. And thank goodness. You’ve made many modifications to your order. Forgot the coffee creamer? Fine. I ordered ahead, I can make the adjustment. Wake up at 12 a.m. and remember you’re supposed to bring sodas for tomorrow’s party? No problem. Make the modification. You’re bopping along, thinking everything’s fine, until you get the notification from your bank that your account has been charged 12 times for the same grocery order. Yeek!
Now I’m not sure if they’ve finally fixed this problem, but many hours were spent on the telephone with not only Kroger, but my bank’s debit card department when this happened to me. Apparently the company policy for a pickup order modification is to completely re-charge the entire order for each modification, and then drop the excess charges later, usually after the overdraft fee has been applied. If Kroger has finally decided that this is not the best policy and has rethought that brilliant idea: You’re welcome folks. That was probably me. In any case, I’ll be using my Kroger Credit Card for all my future clicklist orders, just in case.
3.) Communicate: There are many opportunities for potential problems with a grocery order, which is why Kroger tries to stay abreast of the issue by sending you warnings and messages such as “item is low in stock, would you like to select an alternative?” Don’t just mindlessly click through it. Pay attention, and if necessary, explain yourself in a short note in the text box provided. Definitely choose “yes” when asked if you would like to receive text messages about your order. And Most Importantly: let them know you’re on your way. There is a link you will receive when it is almost time for your pickup order to be collected, and in that link, you can report “I am here” or “I am on my way.” Give the poor guy a head’s up that you’ll be there in 15 minutes. Every time I have done that in the past, I have had a much quicker, smoother experience. The times I have not? The frazzled, harried clerk is running late, forgotten half my items, or made silly substitutions and we are both upset about it.
4.) Come early in the day: Although it might be tempting to place your order with a pickup time around 5 p.m. because you can swing by after work and not make an extra trip, beware. You are not the only person with this idea. You think it’s going to be more convenient, but everybody and their brother are there at the exact same time you are. And they are all tired, stressed, impatient and ready to get home. The clerks at this time of day are younger, less experienced, extremely busy, and stressed out. I’ve found if I place my pickup order Friday afternoon, I can come by mid morning Saturday and I’m one of the only cars there. The person delivering my order is calm, together, and usually senior enough to merit the day shift hours.
5.) Pull forward: Last but not least, don’t be fooled by the numerical order on the parking slots. Even if you are the first person to park, you are not supposed to park in space #1. You are actually supposed to park in space #7, which is the spot directly in front of space #1. It is possible that I’m the only person mistaken by this foolish notion, but just in case you have a math brain like I do, set it aside for a moment, and use your street-smarts logic, and pull up to the empty space in front of you so someone can park behind you. Don’t forget to pull up far enough that your clerk has plenty of space to open your trunk and maneuver.
I hope you have enjoyed this Public Service Announcement, and that you might be willing to try the dreaded ClickList pickup option once more, even if you have been burned in the past. It truly is a very handy tool, especially for those of us on a budget. If you are attempting to stick to a certain dollar amount for your monthly grocery bill, it’s wonderful to be able to make adjustments and choose specific items without having to run back and forth through a crowded grocery store. Not to mention the absolute priceless option of being able to roll out of the house braless and snaggle toothed with no shame.
Amy Brewer is a local resident to the Scott County area.
