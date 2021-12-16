In many ways, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky’s establishment of a scholarship endowment at the Georgetown Bluegrass Community and Technical College campus is a wise investment in its own future.
But it is an extraordinary investment in our community’s future.
TMMK has provided a $250,000 endowment to BCTC that will help fund scholarships for Scott County students who are enrolled in dual credit (high school and college) or the Middle College Program. Scott County Schools has long been working with state and area colleges and universities establishing dual credit programs which enables students to work towards a college degree while still in high school. The dual credit programs save the student time and a significant amount of potential college costs.
TMMK was instrumental in helping bring the Advanced Manufacturing Center and the establishment of the BCTC campus, here in Georgetown.
Through this program and a tuition-free program for Scott County students at Georgetown College, our county’s students have an extraordinary opportunity to continue their education beyond high school. TMMK even has a program that enables students to work — and earn a paycheck— while attending the Advanced Manufacturing Center program on the BCTC campus.
The value of these programs cannot be overstated.
Many young people who might not have such an opportunity can attend a college or university and earn an associate or undergraduate degree at very little cost.
The value for a manufacturer like TMMK is establishing a feeder program for future employees who will enable that plant to grow and prosper. The value to our community is that these young people will stay here, establish homes and families and continue to invest in our community.
The establishment of this endowment by TMMK is a shrewd investment in themselves and a generous investment in Scott County and BCTC.
