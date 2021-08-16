This past weekend, Tom Brawner passed away.
For years, Brawner was the face and guiding hand of the Scott County High School music department and band. Even today, his daughter, Lindsay, is the current band director.
There are literally thousands of young people in our community who trained under his guidance, and the SCHS band became known for its size and ability. Because Scott County had only one high school, the band was substantial in size, which no doubt made its training challenging. Even so, Brawner accepted the challenge and our community was so much better for it.
One of the many accolades offered on social media, called Brawner an “icon.”
We agree.
Both the SCHS and Great Crossing High School bands owe a great debt to Brawner who established a love for music and an appreciation for hard work and dedication that lives on today in the performances of each band.
On behalf of the entire community we offer our condolences to the Brawner family, and our deep appreciation for the wonderful music and discipline and skills Tom Brawner taught and left with so many in our community.
