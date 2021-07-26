To the Editor,
I just read an article which stated that the Toyota PAC was withholding campaign contributions for elected officials (140 persons), who questioned the 2020 election results.
If true, doesn’t that run counter to the “Toyota Way?” That is, if an anomaly is spotted along the assembly line, don’t you stop, find out why, and fix it? What about an issue found by the final inspectors? Don’t you stop, find the problem, and fix it?
If an election board finds more ballots than they have registered voters, wouldn’t even the most mathematically challenged person say “What?” Sounds as though these officials saw or heard complaints about the procedures and results, then said these issues should be investigated, and if true, fixed.
Wouldn’t we expect the Toyota PAC to follow the same approach as Toyota Manufacturing and not penalize the final inspector or the customer who finds a flaw?
D. Dziubakowski
Georgetown
