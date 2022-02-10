To the Editor,
What is one to think when after all the elected officials, local engineering and planning experts, and common sense agree that a traffic signal is needed at Pleasant View and McClelland Circle, yet, after all the convoluted process of counting cars, averaging hours of the day, and playing with formulae, out pops a report that says “no, not yet.” If rational, well educated layman and experts can all agree a signal light is needed then why do we let beaureacracy triumph?
The neighborhood is growing, and traffic is increasing almost on a daily basis. The dangerous game of chicken plays out everyday when harried parents are forced to dodge oncoming traffic, early morning light, and afternoon commute times just to cross a busy highway, unaided by any traffic safety signals. This, and I’ll say it again, is a recipe for disaster.
When will simple common sense take over? We all know a signal is needed now no matter what the car-counters say. Why do we delay the inevitable while our children are subjected to a game of car-chicken?
Jim Wagner
Georgetown
