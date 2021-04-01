To the Editor,
“The Big Lie” has always been Donald J. Trump. His presidency of verified lies and legacy of 550,000 pandemic deaths and counting isn’t over.
President Trump worshipped Putin and envied Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping for their media control, law breaking, with lifetime dictatorships. President Trump wanted the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the Korean War and his face on Mount Rushmore for being the greatest American president.
The free world breathed collective relief when the American people fired Trump. The big liar called it “election fraud,” ignoring Republicans that won in states he lost. Trump loving only himself, ordered his patriots to steal the votes, stop the count and “fight like hell” for him. Wrapping themselves in his lies and our flag, they invaded our Capital, destroying the building, seeking victims to harm, causing death and destruction while the world watched Trump’s “Vanity.”
Kevin McCarthy’s call to Trump for help was filled with foul language because Kevin didn’t care about his election; he didn’t care about the safety of Pence or any member of Congress. Trump’s two impeachment trials, classic “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil,” now allow the “The Big Lie” to scam campaign money until 2024. Republicans are rewriting voting laws in states as fast as they can to kill Democracy for lifetime dictatorship.
What will you vote for in 2022: “The Big Lie” or the “Real Truth?”
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.