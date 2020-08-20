To the Editor,
Trump is the most fraudulent and inaccurate president in the history of this country. He is a great embarrassment to the USA.
He has diminished this country in world standing with his lies and willful ignorance. His complete bungling during this pandemic has killed thousands of Americans and has made us pariahs internationally.
Our economy has been greatly and possibly irreparably damaged by his incomprehensible foreign and monetary policies. All this has been accomplished with the help of a freighted cowering and quivering GOP, who will not stand up to his blustering stupidity.
Millions of Americans are unemployed. Getting them back to work will require a historic federal plan.
However Trump and the GOP have proven they are not capable of a plan to provide for the health and safety of the populace during this pandemic. Trump goes golfing while the country burns.
He is responsible for his tone and deafness with the Black Lives Matter movement and has spurred domestic unrest with his vitriolic and foolish policies.
The Radical Right wishes you to believe the is anyone’s fault but theirs. However they are the ones in ineffectual charge.
Lori Lamb
Stamping Ground
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.