To the Editor,
If Biden wins, it will be hate beats love. If Trump wins, it will be love beats hate.
Explanation for liberals: Trump is hated, therefore we’ll vote for Biden.
Trump is loved, therefore I’ll vote for Trump. Trump loves America, therefore I’ll vote for Trump.
*Endorsement paid*
Angie Tedder
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.