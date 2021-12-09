Journalism is not dying—but truth may be—at least the idea of it, anyway.
I grew up with the internet—not on it, but with it. MySpace was the first social media platform I joined when I was in, I believe, eighth grade. At the time, I just wanted to be a part of the online community that my peers were all talking about.
Often you’d see, “repost this,..or this will happen” and, like many, I fell for some of that. Later, posts of celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger sleeping under a statue of himself circulated with falsified narratives like: “Arnold Schwarzenegger slept in a sleeping bag outside a hotel he had once opened, because staff refused to give him a free room,” read a claim on Snopes, a fact-check website.
In reality, Schwarzenegger was actually poking fun at himself in an Instagram post while in Columbus filming a movie. His caption read: “How times have changed.”
The photo is from 2016. It was reposted with a false backstory in 2018.
Now, roughly 15 years after joining social media, I have seen those platforms pit “friends” against each other, lead to misuse and the spread of misinformation more than anything else.
So many question motives saying , “the media has an agenda.” People want the most information as soon as it happens, and if it isn’t provided immediately then “the media is hiding something.” But that is not how journalism, or life works.
Time after time, online users post, “we know they did this...they did that. Why is the news saying, ‘alleged?’”
Many of the situations and events journalists cover have multiple perspectives. It is the job of the reporter to gather as much as possible, and not every detail will be given right away.
Alleged is defined as: declared or supposed, reads Dictionary.com. In the court of law everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
Journalism is about truth and accountability.
While online—especially over the past few years—there are those who have asked questions about intentions with news coverage. I have tried to always meet people where they are and help them see as many sides as possible. But they don’t want to.
That is why I say, journalism is not dead, but truth may be.
The sources are out there, we just have to understand where to find them, how to read them and wait for the details. But in a society of information overload, people are rude, self-absorbed, and impatient.
Many who I have considered friends have called me “fake,” or questioned the fact that I say, “accuracy should be the goal over being first,” when it comes to reporting. I get that from my father who has worked in the newspaper industry for 50 years—over 30 of those as publisher. They immediately turn around saying, “you’ll never get tenure with an attitude like that.”
Huh?
So, being first beats accuracy? Being first is the new truth?
It is for this very thought process misinformation so often makes the rounds.
Then, there is satire.
Dictionary.com defines satire as: “the use of irony, sarcasm, ridicule, or the like, in exposing, denouncing, or deriding vice, folly, etc.”
Satirical articles are meant, often, in good fun. But not everyone understands what it is. This leads to more spreading of misinformation.
There are articles meant to be satirical that end up being shared as the real stories, sometimes going farther than may have been intended.
Taking a serious situation that is still under investigation and falsely naming someone—even in good fun—as the suspect, in my opinion is crossing the line.
Both writers and readers alike need to be mindful of libel, which is a “published false statement that is damaging to a person’s reputation.”
For those that enjoy reading satire, be careful. And for those producing it, be even more-so. You never know who may be reading.
While perusing popular satirical sites like Babylon Bee or The Onion, headlines like this may be found: “Mirror Brought Into Courtroom So Jussie Smollett Can Face His Attackers,” or “Starbucks Dangles Tied-Up Union Organizers Over Vat of Steamed Milk.”
Know your sources. Read carefully. And, hopefully, truth never truly dies.
James Scogin is a videographer for the Georgetown News-Graphic.
