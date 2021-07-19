In a world that seems to be filled with hate and vitriol of late, the News-Graphic has been pleased to share a couple of stories of hope and caring.
In last Friday’s edition, you met Alex Aguilar, a 10-year-old young man who compassionately and ably helped an elderly woman who had become lost, was distraught and dehydrated.
“She showed up on the porch and seemed out of breath and distraught and couldn’t breathe anymore,” he said. The woman went missing from nearby Dover Manor Assisted Living.
After a few moments, Alex became concerned and prayed for her. Alex then alerted police and the woman was transported to Georgetown Community Hospital. The exact condition of the woman is unknown, although officials say she is fine thanks to Alex’s actions.
The community has rightfully celebrated Alex’s heroism and the Georgetown Police Department presented Alex with a basketball and bike.
Scott County Sheriff Deputy Joseph Thomas became concerned about a neighbor with an ill spouse and was struggling to keep up with their lawn. While others complained about the overgrown lawn, Thomas decided to take action and help keep the lawn mowed.
That led to a “vision” as Thomas thought about others who may have similar problems as his neighbor. He started a GoFundMe page and with help from several Georgetown businesses, Thomas has been able to purchase a trainer and has helped several other elderly neighbors.
Thomas’ story is in today’s edition. To donate to his GoFundMe page, visit www.gofundme.com/f/assisting-senior-living.
These are two extraordinary people who have made a positive difference in our community.
It is sometimes easy to fall into the trap of believing all is wrong with our world, but there are others like Alex Aguilar and Joseph Thomas who quietly care about others.
Thank you Alex and Joseph for reminding us of all that is good and decent in our world. We are fortunate to be able to share your wonderful stories.
