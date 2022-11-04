To the Editor,
I live in Lexington, and don’t spend much time in Georgetown, where I grew up the son of a well-respected man that most people just call “Judge.”
I drove into town on the morning of October 25, 2022, on Lexington Road. Upon passing Southern Glazed Doughnuts, my heart sank. Hanging a few doors down was a large banner which read, “SAY NO TO HALF JOB ROB.”
I am the second eldest son of Rob Johnson, candidate for Circuit Judge.
When campaign rhetoric becomes hateful personal attacks, voters should draw a line. As someone whose campaign website flaunts her devotion to family, I’d expect Katie Gabhart, my father’s opponent, to have some regard for the effect her attacks have on her opponent’s family.
My father believes his continuing community service and his extensive judicial experience makes him the most qualified candidate, and he is confident that a circuit with two divisions, two judges, and two types of cases (civil, criminal) is perfectly capable of equitably and efficiently dividing those cases.
Gabhart believes that my father’s marriage to the Commonwealth’s Attorney makes Gabhart the better candidate. Gabhart is welcome to believe that, though the Judicial Ethics Committee issued an opinion letter to my father stating that this conflict is precedented and can be handled. Gabhart’s lack of confidence that the judicial system can divide by two seems, to me, a bit disingenuous.
Then there is the issue of judicial temperament. At a recent Scott County Republican Party meeting, Gabhart was caught on video amid an outburst accosting and wagging her finger at my father and stepmother during a short Q&A session. My father, as one might expect of an experienced judge, maintained admirable composure.
Now, Gabhart shows she is willing to post signs around my hometown calling her opponent names in a desperate political attack—with no regard for how seeing such signs might affect her opponent’s five children. It’s disgusting.
It’s certainly a different political world than it was growing up; I can still hear the tumbling wheels of the old red Radio Flyer wagon my father pulled us around in going door-to-door for his first city council race. I know my father would never do anything halfway. I am disheartened to see the state of affairs in my hometown, my fond memories of which are now just a little darker.
Sam Johnson
Lexington
