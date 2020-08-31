As a society we are having a lot of “uncomfortable” conversations lately.
The year 2020 has been packed with situations and events that have left many of us reeling, if not completely battered.
But many of these conversations need to happen, and the end result can be positive, if we allow it to be so.
Two Georgetown pastors — Rodney Mason and Mike Justice — have taken to Facebook to open a dialogue about race, but the two men say the conversations may eventually go to other topics as well.
Mason is a black minister and Justice is white.
The conversations between the two men are frank, and yes, sometimes uncomfortable.
The truth is we are all as much alike as we are different. But we are different because we each have different experiences, different backgrounds and that leads to different beliefs.
But that should never prevent us from trying to see other perspectives and understanding how others may see things differently.
There is a lot going on in our nation and world. Some of it is tragic, which sometimes leads to anger and misunderstandings.
But listening — really listening — can open new worlds of understanding and perhaps even appreciation for opinions, viewpoints and perspectives that may differ from our own.
Certainly Mason and Justice aren’t the only ones trying to step from their comfort zones, but the fact that they are sharing these conversations on social media opens opportunities for others to do the same.
We should each attempt to have an “uncomfortable” conversation on a regular basis, whether it is on race or another topic that may challenge our beliefs.
It may open a whole new world and a whole new understanding of what it is like to walk in another’s shoes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.