I guess we could say: “the plot thickens…” — The latest GMWSS rate proposal raises the end rate to almost 85 percent. My initial impression was “They don’t understand” but on longer consideration, it is us, the rate payers, who don’t understand. The GMWSS is going to pursue these high magnitude increases, by juggling numbers until they get the money.
As an example, the latest proposal calls for 6 percent increases in the last three years from the previous 5 percent. The 5 percent rate was in anticipation of inflation. Economists are telling us that inflation pressures should be down by 2025. We might even see recessionary or deflationary impacts.
Why aren’t we utilizing Mr. Lusby’s approach to utilize Georgetown’s $30 million line of credit until its termination mid-next year. The estimated $11-million saved is more than 10 percent of the sewer plant’s cost. At the end of the credit line, we should expect interest rates on 30-year bonds to come down. Even if they don’t, we’ve saved significant interest payments. It should be noted the current 30-year rate runs from 3.25 percent to 3.75 percent for AAA to A municipal bonds, not the 5 percent or even the 6+ percent quoted.
Neither the original proposed rates nor the currently proposed rates include any outside funds from the GRW errors or the proposed grant monies. The city council should approve the first two years of the current rate increases, with a new evaluation late in 2024 when outside funds may be better defined. Put a stop to the current practice of juggling the numbers. The council should tell the GMWSS that two years out (2023 & 2024) is all they are willing to approve because too much is unknown beyond 2024.
Finally, stop proportioning the increases equally between the water customers and the sewer customers. The bulk of the cost increases are sewer related and thus should be borne by the sewer side of the business.
