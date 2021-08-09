In the past, I have walked you down Second Street and introduced you to the neighbors. We didn’t stray far from our little corner of the world, and some of the things we did and said were unique to just us. We weren’t hicks, but there was a little bit of difference in some of our sayings. Let me share a few of them with you. Some you may even hear today, if you happen to meet up with a relocated Second Street misplaced individual like myself.
If you ever went out of town for a picnic, funeral or whatever, you would never leave the scene without inviting those around with these famous words, “You all come, now.” And if they were to take you up on the invitation, there would be no place to even make room for them. Of course, they knew this as well as you did. And nobody came, and you knew they wouldn’t.
If visitors did happen to drop by after supper, and stayed way too long, you just sat and chatted while you wondered when in the world they would leave. When they finally got up to go home, the host would always respond with these words, “you all don’t need to rush off.” Your only hope was that they didn’t take seriously these parting words and sit back down.
Those of us that lived in this little corner of the world never used fancy words that might have made us look like somebody we weren’t. We had three meals a day, but the night meal was supper and at noontime, it was dinner, not lunch. Dinner at night was something you heard in the movies, or maybe from some of the upper class in our town. We boys of Second Street would make fun of any of our classmates that tried to act a little fancy and talk that way. “Who do they think they are?” we’d think.
We knew what long green tobacco was, and the difference between that and regular pipe tobacco. Granny lived to celebrate her 100th birthday, and smoked long green tobacco from a pipe all her adult life. For those of you that are a few years younger than me, let me explain. Pipe tobacco was something you bought in the store. It had been processed and packed in either a metal can or a small cloth sack. There were names like Bull Durham and Sir Walter Raleigh. Long green tobacco was different though. It came right out of the stripping room. Every boy on Second Street knew this and so did Uncle Owen. Every fall, he would bring Granny a stick of this stripped tobacco. She crumbled it up and smoked it in her stone pipe. It would have lasted her all winter except for the gang slipping into the coal house and helping ourselves to a hand or two, as we too were experimenting with this new found vice.
There were words and sayings that we grew up with that still stay with me today. One of the wisest sayings I recall, and I’m not sure of the source, was “You can never get ahead when you are trying to get even.” Sounds like something from my grandmother’s words of wisdom.
Yeah, those were the good old days, and after years of schooling, we have long since put away the words of our youth. We no longer say “ain’t” or “betcha” or even “You all come.” But I will guarantee one thing, if you run across a Second Street kid from yesteryear, he wouldn’t even flinch if you happened to slip up and use that special language we knew so well.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
