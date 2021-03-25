To the Editor,
Face reality America, we are in a rapidly unfolding Communist Revolution right now. It has been in the works for over a century. If America goes down, every free country follows.
Paraphrasing an article from Trevor Loudon, millions of Americans are still in complete denial. Some think the military is secretly going to right the ship and save us. The truth is, a president was outmaneuvered by an alliance of Communists, globalists and even traitors in the Republican party. The “Deep State” is now almost fully in control. Any patriotic/conservative isn’t coming to be president anytime before 2024 — if we still have meaningful elections by then. To make sure they can never be voted out of office, the Democrats/Communists plan to enfranchise 22 million illegal immigrants, abolish the electoral college, gain at least four more far left senators through Puerto Rico and D.C. statehood, and flood the country with tens of millions more refugees and illegal immigrants. They also plan to nationally introduce voting “reforms,” i.e. mass mail-in balloting, abolition of ID requirements, etc. that will guarantee Democratic/Communist party control from now on. See HR-1.
If Democrats/Communists can abolish the Senate filibuster and place at least four more leftist “justices” on the Supreme Court, there will be virtually no way to stop any of this if we rely on traditional political methods. We’re undergoing a Marxist-Leninist revolution driven by China — right now, in real time.
The military can’t save us, nor can Trump or others. On the contrary, it’s up to patriots to protect any conservatives and the armed forces from unrelenting Democrat/Communist attacks.
When enough Americans face the unpleasant truth, then, and only then can we talk about hope.
Satan is really good at being rotten-evil. Communists are masters of deceit. That is why they use all manner division — divide and conquer; from race, gender, gender confusion, poor vs. not so poor vs rich, criminals against police, you name it, the Communists use it.
Stop taking their bait. If you speak, speak the truth. There are many things we can do to help save our nation, one is written in Article V of the U.S. Constitution, which says that the states or the Congress may propose amendments (that is suggest amendments), and in either case, three-fourths of our 50 states, which is 38 States would have to ratify any proposals. See conventionofstates.com, states, use it or lose it.
Tim Boll
Georgetown
