To the Editor,
The pandemic forced us to both problem-solve and innovate in a new way just to adapt to the challenges of everyday life. While beginning to see a little more light at the end of the tunnel each day, it is important that we still keep things in perspective. Recovery is a process of change which is constantly evolving, and its progress can look different for everyone and everything.
On March 11, 2021 the American Recovery Plan Act was signed into law by the president as a means to speed up recovery from the economic and health effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recession. Municipalities across the United States are taking steps now to prepare for these disbursements. The City of Georgetown is hoping to receive the first half of these recovery funds by June of this year and the remaining half by June of 2022.
Soon recommendations from the finance committee will be presented to the council for approval on how the first allocation of funds can be spent. In regards to spending the remaining funds, consideration should also be given in seeking input from the community. Participatory budgeting is a tool that involves citizens in the decision-making process, and it can also enable cities to gain insight into their priorities.
Even though specific guidelines for the spending of these funds exist now, there really is no limit to how we approach this going forward. Conducting a survey, focus group or workshop along with holding a community forum are just a few examples of how we can boost engagement and get people involved, ultimately changing the way we govern, build trust and strengthen our local democracy.
Jeremy Emerson
Georgetown
