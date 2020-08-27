To the Editor,
It’s called ‘Franking Privileges.’ Elected politicians love it because it allows them to mail at taxpayers’ expense glowing report cards of their good deeds to voters. It costs taxpayers around $30 million a year giving politicians “Free” postage; election years more.
President Donald J. Trump calls the postal service a ‘joke’ but as president he along with living presidents receives “free” postage for life. What a happy boon to Donald advertising his ‘for-profit’ golf resorts because taxpayers will always be paying for it and Trump loves those ‘suckers.’
Mitch McConnell’s fingerprints are all over the Republican controlled 2006 Congress postal prefunding mandate. McConnell’s real problems with the postal service are it is a union with over 400,000 workers offering job security, good wages and benefits, created by our ‘founding fathers.’ It is a service for the people not a “for-profit” corporation like Mitch McConnell, the “for-profit” politician of 36 years.
What “Law and Order” politicians gave Louis DeJoy permission to remove and destroy government property because that’s a Federal crime? Why none other than Trump and McConnell working together again to defund and destroy our government.
Kentucky needs to defund millionaire Mitch firing him on Nov. 3. The U.S. Postal Service will make sure Mitch gets his unemployment checks on time.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.