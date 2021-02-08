To the Editor,
I’m writing to thank the Veteran’s Administration for the amazing support they have provided to me and my family.
I left the United States Air Force after serving in Vietnam way back in 1969. Military service left me with battle scars, both physical and psychological, that I would not fully comprehend for many years. But eventually I decided to contact the VA for a health assessment. The result was a disability for exposure to agent orange, a cancer-causing defoliant used to clear trees and vegetation so the enemy couldn’t hide in them, which eventually did cause cancer.
Another condition, post-traumatic stress disorder, a combat-caused mental health condition I have unknowingly suffered from for many years, was also diagnosed. And, while I am thankful for the compensation that I receive for these wartime injuries, this is not the only reason I have to thank the VA. It’s the people who work at VA hospitals and clinics that I am especially thankful to, because in every way possible they have treated me with respect and dignity, they have treated me like…well, family throughout every step of evaluation, diagnosis and treatment.
A few days ago, I was informed that I could go to the VA in Lexington for my COVID-19 shot. When I got there the line was very long, and my legs are not as good as they used to be. I asked if there was anything that could be done to keep me from standing in such a long line. The young person I confided in immediately went into action and momentarily a wheelchair appeared, and he wheeled me inside, taking me to head of the line where I was vaccinated. I was simply amazed!
This is just one small example of the personable support and care the VA provides to former military personnel every day, and I want them to know how much we all appreciate it.
Adrian Kerley
Stamping Ground
