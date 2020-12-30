To the Editor,
Now that we have a vaccine for COVID-19, it will be interesting to see who gets it. Of course, our frontline healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, etc.) and nursing home residents and staff will be first as they should be. Then there will be the elderly, etc. on down the line.
But my guess is there will be folks like Senator Thayer, Secretary Quarles and the Republican Legislature who have done nothing to help abate the pandemic who will try to jump in the front of the line, with their families, and claim status as “essential workers” to get the vaccine before the rest of us. Of course, if you think about it, their “do nothing” response (other than attack the Governor) during all this time of the pandemic, leave them, in my mind, as some of the most “non-essential” workers there are. They are what I call “Vaccine VIP’s”; those folks who consider themselves better than the rest of us and entitled to get in front of the line.
I believe there should be a transparency policy that identifies any elected official who receives the vaccine before the general public. There needs to be no revelation, medical or otherwise, other than they got it. It’s what I call “keeping them honest.”
Alex Warren
Georgetown
