This week, the News-Graphic reported on a trial involving a sexual assault that took place in the Georgetown College dorms in 2018.
The victim was 18 years of age at the time.
Most of our readers have never actually attended a criminal trial, and if that is the case, count your blessings.
This is an unusual editorial, we know, but please bear with us.
No one, much less a teenager, should ever have to endure what this young woman suffered in 2018, and then forced to relive the experience in a roomful of strangers. The jury handed the defendant the maximum sentence, and perhaps that is some solace, but probably not much.
Georgetown and Scott County prides itself upon being a small community, and if so we encourage our readers, area churches and others to lift up this young women and her family in your prayers and thoughts. There is no need to know her name or anything about her background as God is fully aware.
This ordeal is behind her, but the impact of that night will likely never be far away. During the trial she was strong and poised even as the defendant openly attempted to intimidate her. With the support of her family and friends, she will recover, but we are confident prayers and good thoughts will be appreciated.
We also must acknowledge the work of Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse and her team. During her short time in office Muse has established herself as a ferocious advocate for the victims of crimes, and that is what is expected and needed in the office of the commonwealth attorney. Muse was herself a victim of a violent crime, and the compassion and empathy she displays in the courtroom is no doubt fueled in part by those events.
The truth is those who manage our judicial system seldom receive the praise or appreciation they deserve. The courtroom can be a depressing place that can be emotionally and physically draining. Yet, it is critical in order for our society to function and to hold accountable those who would commit crimes against others and society.
They, too, should be lifted up and remembered in our prayers and good thoughts.
This was a difficult week for many people involved in this trial. They each deserve God’s favor and support, as well as ours.
