To the Editor,
I’ve reached my limit with the virtual education for the 12-year-old. Here is why:
— We get 20 emails a day.
— Each class uses different apps and programs to manage assignments.
— The teachers prompt us by text and phone calls, all day every day. As does the school itself.
— We are constantly referred to Zoom sessions that refuse to work properly or start on time.
— Assignments and resources are not linked, and sometimes are not even under the same headings.
— These are little kids that are expected to have an unlimited grasp of, and access to, technology.
— Teachers on the same team for a subject do not communicate with one another.
— Each teacher is seemingly unaware that kids have multiple classes, and therefore, assign many many things in the course of a week.
— Teachers seem to believe that parents have the time and ability to painstakingly help their children, when the parents themselves are working outside the home or even have their own homework, not to mention those individuals limited computer skills.
— The complexity of assignments is unrealistic given the time left to complete them after fighting with the computer.
Tawana Hillard
Corinth
