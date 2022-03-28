To the Editor,
I read today with interest the comments of our local Representative, Phillip Pratt concerning the Charter Schools Bill HB9. He states that he voted in favor of the bill because “I am in favor of students.”
He must mean he is favor of some students and not all students. If he was in favor of all students, then he would not support a bill that will take money away from our local school students and give it to an out of state corporations that want to establish Charter Schools in Jefferson County and Northern Kentucky. This philosophy will lead to other Charter Schools being established and taking more public tax dollars away from Scott County and giving it to those out of state corporations.
Charter Schools advocates will tell you that they are to give students another way of being successful. They have few of the requirements placed on public schools, so they don’t have to hire certified teachers and/or administrators. They will be able to pick and choose their students. Charter Schools can even be established to recruit just for certain athletic teams and take the best players from your local schools. Charter Schools are interested in only making a profit for their investors.
The bottom line is as citizens of Scott County, do you want your tax money going to an out of state corporation with no local control? Do you want your local tax dollars paying for equipment and technology that will be taken away when the Charter School in Jefferson County or Northern Kentucky decides to close?
I believe you want your tax money to pay for public schools in Scott County and not for a private for profit school someplace else.
Remember the next election who voted to give away your hard-earned tax dollars, vote for someone that will give complete support to your local students and school district. That is not Phillip Pratt.
Kenneth Gray
Georgetown
