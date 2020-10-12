To the Editor,
Did you know that Kentucky is one of only 15 states in the nation which does not guarantee constitutional rights for victims of crime? Thankfully, in this fall’s general election, we have an opportunity to correct this imbalance by passing Constitutional Amendment 1 (Marsy’s Law for Kentucky). Marsy’s Law inspires hope for justice and healing for crime victims because it protects a victim’s right to meaningful participation in the justice system.
As a survivor advocate myself, I know that when survivors come forward, they often do not understand the ins and outs of the justice system. It can be surprising to be left out of many important decisions at a time when survivors need to regain a sense of control over their lives. When survivors are informed about their case, when their concerns are heard, and when they are able to be present at court proceedings, it helps them regain a sense of control. Each makes a tremendous difference in a survivor’s journey for justice and healing.
I ask Kentucky voters to please join me in honoring and supporting crime victims in Nov. by voting YES on Amendment 1 (Marsy’s Law for Kentucky.)
Hilary Sykes
Lexington
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.