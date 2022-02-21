To the Editor,
An athlete “taking the knee” in a sports arena is not allowed. Republicans “taking the knee” of voter suppression to the throats of the nation’s voters will be allowed.
Republicans know the right to vote and the voter will be dead in less than 9 minutes.
No autopsy necessary.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.