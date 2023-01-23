Georgetown Mayor Jenkins simply did what any CEO does taking office: sweep clean potential problems, put in place their own, “have your back” folks, maybe later throw in a little nepotism, salary inflations and talk about their passion and vision.
As the city’s first black mayor, who was not a politician until now, many of us hoped there was some John Lewis DNA embodied in him and we celebrated his win. But Mayor Jenkins first “hot headline” priority was not about the financial fiascos of sewer and water, lack of “due diligence” from departing politicians with nary a “oh, my gosh, So sorry, we never red flagged” the contracts protecting the city and taxpayers. Mayor Jenkins first priority must be those contracts city officials signed to review with lawyers and find workable, less costly fee/solutions for the city and taxpayer.
There was no issue with the police. If Mayor Jenkins and Police Chief Bosse held a private meeting to discuss Jenkins desire for a new police chief, thanked Bosse for his excellent work and agreed to a six month transition period, it would have been a class act. And perhaps what came to light because the “firing” was not done well might never have been known.
Was Burney Jenkins seeking revenge because Mike Bosse would not hire his stepson? That is not the important question. The important question is did Jenkins know his stepson’s law enforcement record at the time he was trying to get him hired on the GPD? Only Burney Jenkins can answer that important question.
But as a highly regarded teacher/coach for many years in the Scott County system, it would have been an unconscionable act to allow such a person wearing a badge and a gun to be in authority with minors or anyone else.
Do people even know Mike Bosse’s efforts to get Senate Bill 80 passed in 2021 was to protect the public from rogue police officers leaving jobs because of their behavior then going to the next town getting another job? In light of the distrust with police in our country, Mike Bosse’s KY Senate Bill 80 should be a nation-wide goal.
There are too many good police officers that have suffered from the damages done by corrupt, dangerous, badge wearing predators of public trust. Bosse was not going to hire one.
The police chief serves at the pleasure of the mayor. The mayor serves at the pleasure of the voter. Maya Angelou said it best: “It’s not what you said, or even what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Voters are not feeling very good right now.
