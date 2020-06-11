To the Editor,
Our government is founded on the vote: One man, one vote, majority rules are the tenets of our democracy. We all want to make voting easy, safe, and fraud free. I have a proposal to do just that.
Currently you have to register to vote and then show up at your polling place with an ID to prove who you are.
I propose that everyone be allowed to vote, in person or by mail in-ballot. Register to vote, or not, everyone can vote with one simple condition. When you show up to vote you verify your address, and possibly phone number, give your legal signature and give a clear copy of your right thumb print (people without a right thumb could leave another print.)
Mail in ballots treated the same. Every voter would need to go to a bank, grocery store, or government office, or have an ink pad at home to get a clear thumbprint.
Kentucky Secretary of State and County Clerk together with Kentucky law enforcement would have responsibility to verify the name and thumb print. They would have the time between elections to do the verification. Fraudulent votes would have a penalty of $1000.00 and/or one month in jail.
Russ Whitney
Georgetown
