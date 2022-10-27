The time is quickly approaching for the midterm election on Nov. 8th. This is visible with candidate election signs in the community, candidate ads on social media, TV and in newspapers. The candidates know that the vote of every registered voter is important. Do you?
Did you know that only 21 percent of the registered voters in Scott County voted in the primary this spring? Twenty-one percent of the registered voters, or 9,590 voters, decided which candidates would appear on the midterm election ballot. The 21 percent who voted know the importance of casting that vote. But should the percentage not be higher? In the last midterm election, the voter rate for Scott County was 52.1 percent. Will we match that or go higher? It depends on you. Go vote.
Do not cast your vote only because you saw a name on a sign or the ballot. Choose because you know why that person is running for election and what they stand for. The News-Graphic has contained editorials and ads, and their YouTube site contains video ads, interviews, election forums for you to review. Candidates have Facebook pages that you can view, as well as other social media sites. Know about your candidates and then go vote.
When you cast your vote, remember if you choose to vote “Straight Party,” you will need to cast votes for the local elections, (Mayor, City Council, Judges, Magistrates, etc.) located in the remainder of the ballot. Also remember to vote on the two amendments at the end of the ballot.
Voting is easy and accessible!
In-person absentee: Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Scott County Clerk’s Office, 101 E Main St, 3rd Floor Elections, Georgetown, KY
In-person early (no-excuse) voting: Nov. 3-5, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Scott County Public Library, 104 S Bradford Ln, Georgetown, KY, all precincts
General Election: Nov. 8, Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., at your precinct location or at the vote center, Scott County Public Library. If you do not know your precinct location, you can find the location at GoVote.KY.gov.
Go vote! Let the percentage of voters increase so the elected officials will know we take our federal, state and local politics seriously and that we will hold them accountable to their election promises and to do what is right for our cities, our county, for Kentucky and the United States of America. Your vote impacts not just the present, but the future for your children and generations to come.
