Today is Election Day, but thanks to early voting and the pandemic, many ballots have already been cast.
But there remains purists among us who will insist upon voting on Election Day, as if doing it early would somehow negate or corrupt the process.
It doesn’t matter. The most important action is to vote. Early, by absentee ballot or on Election Day — just vote.
While there is much discussion about election fraud, voter suppression, voter intimidation, none of this should cause anyone from failing to cast a ballot.
In Scott County, and we believe statewide, election officials have done a wonderful job creating an easy, almost hassle-free way to vote. Today, there are eight locations in Scott County to vote, and anyone can vote at any location. Those locations are: Scott County Public Library, Northern Elementary School, Anne Mason Elementary School, Stamping Ground Elementary School, Western Elementary School, Eastern Elementary School, Southern Elementary School and Royal Spring Middle School. Polls are open 6 a.m to 6 p.m.
It is unlikely we will know the winners of all races by Tuesday evening. That is not unusual, although we do have some politicians who are attempting to use that as a means to create doubt, but no state issues their “official” results on Election Day. Every ballot must be counted, including those cast by the military in faraway lands. We will likely know some local winners, but even that is uncertain.
If you believe your vote does not matter, consider these results:
—In 2000, George W. Bush barely won the Electoral College vote. It came down to Florida where Bush won by 537 votes.
—Donald Trump won the Electoral College vote in 2016, even though Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by three million. The key was Trump won “key” swing states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Those wins helped Trump to pull enough Electoral College votes to win the election.
Most states, including Kentucky, have a “winner take all” system where the popular vote winner gets all of that state’s electoral votes.
Local elections are important. While much attention is placed on the race for president or for members of Congress, those local elections may have the most direct influence on your life.
A Portland State University study found that less than 15 percent of eligible voters typically cast a ballot for mayors, city council members and other local offices. That means a minority of voters have influence over local issues that are statistically more meaningful to your household.
Participating in elections is an important freedom of life in the United States. Many people in other nations do not have such freedoms, and the truth is many Americans — such as women and Black people — have only been able to vote over the past 150 years.
No matter what you believe or whom you support, it is important to exercise your right.
Vote.
