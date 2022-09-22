As a community landmark since the inception of the Ward Hall Preservation Foundation in 2004, Ward Hall has been providing tours to the public, hosting private events such as weddings and fundraisers, and serving as a friend and partner to Scott County for the past 18 years.
This has been accomplished with minimal financial or logistical support from local government sources. Until recently, very little restoration has occurred to the 12,000 square foot mansion which was completed in 1857. As a renowned Antebellum Greek Revival architectural gem, the vision has been to restore the mansion to its original condition. In 1857, there was no electricity or indoor plumbing at Ward Hall.
Those developments came decades later. The need for a modern restroom is great. There has never been a water source, other than the creek on the property and an old cistern that has been out of service for a long time. The time for a water line to be run to Ward Hall has been long in coming. Visitors regularly wince when told that the only restroom option is a portable toilet with no fresh water. It is tough to compete with the likes of other historic homes, with heating and air conditioning as well as modern rest rooms. Bus tours occasionally come to Ward Hall. Many of those come from out of state.
The restoration needs are many and with only a handful of dedicated volunteers and limited funding, the task is daunting. Ward Hall is worth the investment.
