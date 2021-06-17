The announcement that John Ward has been named chief of the Scott County Fire Department is good news.
Ward has been serving as the interim chief since April, but last week the county’s hiring committee decided to remove the interim label and make the position full time and permanent.
Ward was previously the chief for the Georgetown Fire Department from 2014 to 2019. During his tenure in Georgetown Ward was known for his professionalism and organizational skills where he developed an officer development program, encouraged staff training and was known as an effective communicator.
He holds an undergraduate degree in accounting, which served him well in running the department in a fiscally responsible manner.
Ward’s knowledge of the community and his relationship with the current Georgetown Fire Department should serve him — and the community — well in his capacity as Scott County’s fire chief. Ward currently lives in Stamping Ground.
We join with the Scott County Fiscal Court in welcoming Ward to his new role with the Scott County Fire Department. Ward is well qualified to lead the county’s fire department and his hiring is an indicator the department is in good hands.
