 A recent 2023 Kids Count Data Book report studied how economic well-being, education, health and family support impacts a child’s overall well-being and how those impacts vary from state to state. So how does Kentucky rank? Can parents find secure employment with wages that keep pace with inflation and the cost of living? Are the kids doing well in school, meeting education benchmarks and graduating on time? Do they have access to health care, especially mental health resources? How do we fare compared to other states?

Kentucky ranks 40th in children’s overall well-being. This is unacceptable, and we can do better.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.