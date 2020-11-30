To the Editor,
In the days since my open letter to Ms. Tingle-Sames, I have seen many people suggesting that Ms. Tingle-Sames has a right to her opinion and that those of us who don’t like what she says should simply ignore it. These individuals miss the point.
Elected leaders have a responsibility to represent the community. They are elevated to a publicly elected position by the people and they must be responsible with their words. They have an obligation to their constituents not to say things that are false and hateful. They have a responsibility not to spew bigotry on a public platform. Unfortunately I cannot turn off, cancel, or mute Ms. Tingle-Sames because she represents this community and makes decisions for us. I can certainly refuse to support Carriage House Gifts and Flowers, and I shall. But I cannot ignore a political leader’s offenses because those offenses guide the leader’s decision making for the whole community.
In a democracy, we the people have an obligation to hold our elected officials accountable. As Benjamin Franklin reportedly said, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Michael Cairo
Georgetown
