To the Editor,
I have had the privilege of serving as a volunteer chaplain for the Georgetown Police Department for the past eight years. As a chaplain my objective is to serve and support the officers, staff, dispatchers and their families through spiritual guidance, emotional support and encouragement with the challenges they face while serving the city I love. I am extremely thankful for the duties these men and women perform every day.
I have witnessed a small fraction of the stressors and sacrifices they experience while wearing the badge. In one instance an officer I accompanied was completing paperwork in a downtown parking lot only to be interrupted by an emergency dispatch of a stabbing in progress with a child present. Less than a mile away, this officer quickly arrived on the scene and de-escalated the situation preventing more injury from occurring. Numerous times I have witnessed the ability of our officers to quickly adapt from a mundane task such as giving directions to a lost motorist to minutes later performing CPR on an unresponsive man or reviving an overdose individual with Narcan.
Our department is authorized to have 57 sworn officers to serve 36,081 citizens. Additionally, the starting salary for an officer in Georgetown is about $41,000. We need at least 77 sworn officers to adequately serve a population of this size.
A recent article in the Georgetown News-Graphic reported only three patrol officers and one Sargent serve our community at night. Georgetown is growing in more than population with the near completion of the bypass expanding the city limits. Consider Paducah with a population of 24,850, where officers earn $61,422 after one year of service and a bachelor’s degree.
Middletown officers earn $52,000 with a population of 7,915. Currently we are about 20% understaffed because officers are leaving for better paying jobs at other police departments and the private sector. These are experienced, well trained officers, some with over a decade of service to our community.
Our city motto is “Where tradition and progress meet”. We must progress by investing in public safety if we want to attract and retain outstanding men and women with the highest level of character to serve and protect our community. Our mayor and numerous city council members have recently voiced their support for public safety. They could fund this immediately by utilizing funds from the sale of Cardome.
This would not be a permanent solution but significantly increasing salaries would prevent more of our best officers from leaving for better pay while a other permanent financial options are explored. We owe it to ourselves to invest in the future of the city we call home.
Benjamin Monroe, Chaplain, GPD
Georgetown
