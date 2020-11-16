To the editor,
Apparently, after 200-plus years, we are unable to have a clean election. The trend seems to be that each election, over the past few years, has elicited more cases of alleged fraud. The news media trots out some election official who claims there are no issues with the voting. They are really ignorant or they choose to ignore arrests and convictions of people at various levels from local in New Jersey to state and national level.
It is hard to believe that the U.S. is not the laughing stock of the rest of the world. We advocate free and open elections for other countries, but we cannot seem to accomplish a clean election for ourselves.
Regardless of your political affiliation, we need to push our election and political officials to investigate every alleged issue and prosecute where necessary. Surplus ballots should be the easiest to track back to the election administration or the printer if extra ballots appear. We should know exactly how many ballots of each type were printed, where they went, and where they are now.
If a precinct had 300 ballots and 251 voters, by signature count, they should end up with 251 used ballots and 49 unused. Any deviation needs to be noted and flagged. The ballots need to be kept together and go into a numbered box with other precincts and tracked.
The entire voting process needs to be validated to assure every registered voter is real (alive), has authorization (citizenship), and has a current address on file.
While voter validation is occurring, the balloting process must be addressed. Any Quality Director of major corporation can and should be enlisted to establish ballot tracking. It is not that difficult. If express companies can track thousands of packages daily, we can track the packages of ballots from printer to precinct to final warehousing. Having a database to track individual bundles of ballots is not rocket science and can be easily implemented and administered. Unused ballots must also be tracked.
Absentee ballots and, heaven forbid, vote by mail ballots, can be appended to the voter’s district file and tracked in a similar manner. Due to privacy issues we can’t track individual voters, but we surely can track votes by precinct or areas smaller that entire counties. Tracking will allow determination of missing ballot groups and also prevent adding major numbers of “found” ballots. If we can’t reform our system from qualified voter to final tally, it is only going to get worse.
Each official, including party officials, must recognize they have a vested interest in supporting a clean-up of our voting system. Lack of action suggests they are party to the lack of transparency. Let’s start now, not wait for the next election to take action.
D. Dziubakowski
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.