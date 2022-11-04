To the editor,

One of the most important assets that an official in the judicial process can possess is experience. Having been a prosecutor for thirty-one (31) years, I can assure you that I was much better at my job at the end than I was at the beginning, by a considerable amount. Of course experience must be coupled with a commitment to fairness for everyone and concern for the community to really impact the participants in the judicial process. Thankfully, Scott, Bourbon and Woodford Counties have a candidate for Circuit Court that possesses all these qualities: Rob Johnson. 

