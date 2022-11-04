One of the most important assets that an official in the judicial process can possess is experience. Having been a prosecutor for thirty-one (31) years, I can assure you that I was much better at my job at the end than I was at the beginning, by a considerable amount. Of course experience must be coupled with a commitment to fairness for everyone and concern for the community to really impact the participants in the judicial process. Thankfully, Scott, Bourbon and Woodford Counties have a candidate for Circuit Court that possesses all these qualities: Rob Johnson.
Rob served as Circuit Judge for 12 years and was a Court of Appeals Judge for almost two years. He has presided over more than one hundred jury trials. Additionally, when appeals were taken from his rulings, they were almost always affirmed by the higher courts.
Rob also has a deep care and concern for our community. He has volunteered his time and talent for several local entities including the Ed Davis Community, Youth Soccer, the Children’s Montessori School, the Georgetown Child Development Center, Boy Scouts, the Law and Justice School program and his church.
Because he is without a doubt the best candidate for the job, I hope you will join me in voting to put Rob Johnson back on the bench for Circuit Court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.