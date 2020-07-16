To the Editor,
Shame on Senator Damon Thayer. In the 7/3/20 issue of the News-Graphic, his inflammatory rhetoric will further divide us.
We need positive, non-partisan words and leadership to bring us together.
United we stand.
Mary Bland
Georgetown
