Our state legislators need to pass House Bill 25 during this session to support Kentucky’s Veterans. Kentucky currently provides benefits such as a dependent tuition waiver for 100 percent service-connected disabled Veterans, military retirement income tax exemptions up to $31,110 and a homestead exemption up to $40,500. But if Kentucky wants to increases the number of Veterans that live in the state, we need to do more.
HB 25 would exempt 100 percent service-connected disabled Veterans (1) for up to two motor vehicles from property taxation, (2) hunting and fishing license requirements, (3) insurance premium taxes and surcharges and (4) the fees required for a voluntary travel ID, standard personal identification card, or operators license. These are small changes that would add additional incentives for Veterans to move to Kentucky.
You might ask “Why attract Veterans”? One, Veterans bring valuable skills that can assist with filling our many job vacancies such as teachers in our school systems and leaders in our private companies. Two, increasing our population (to include Veterans) will increase the state’s tax base.
As benefits go, our neighbor to the south, Tennessee provides 100 percent service-connected disabled Veterans with a (1) homestead exemption up to $175,000 and (2) are exempt from their motor vehicle tax. 10+ states fully exempt property taxes for 100 percent service-connected disabled Veterans.
Veterans, whether drafted or volunteered, have served our country in uniform and protected our freedoms that we all enjoy. Veteran benefits are a way to recognize and honor their sacrifice. Increasing benefits is one way to fulfill that responsibility and show our gratitude to Veterans for their service.
