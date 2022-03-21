To the Editor,
I am writing to convey my deep concerns regarding House Bill 457, and respectfully ask for people to reach out to their State Representatives.
Managing the costs of health insurance is a very big challenge for employers of all sizes in Kentucky. As you know, affordable healthcare coverage is an essential workforce recruitment and retention tool. HB 457, as introduced, will remove the ability for insurers and employers to utilize important strategies and flexibilities in managing their prescription drug benefits. These are critical in keeping out of pocket costs and premiums affordable for Kentuckians. Mandates placed on employee benefits restrict insurers and employer’s ability to control costs, inevitably exacerbating the already troubling workforce crisis.
Please oppose HB 457 and other healthcare mandates that prohibit free market solutions in providing healthcare benefits to the workforce in Kentucky. In short, HB 457 will directly impact our clients and many individuals and businesses across the Commonwealth. Please call or email your State Representative at: https://legislature.ky.gov/Legislators/Pages/default.aspx.
Mindy Farnsley
Louisville
