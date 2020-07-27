The job of every manager, no matter the business, has gotten much more difficult thanks to the coronavirus.
But it is difficult to imagine any job more difficult than planning how school will be conducted in the fall. There are no easy answers, and there certainly are no answers that will satisfy even the majority of people.
That’s why we have to send kudos to Scott County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub and his team.
Last Thursday evening — at the very beginning of a meeting with a 30-item school board agenda — Hub spent over two hours addressing questions from parents, teachers and others via a Zoom virtual meeting and the News-Graphic’s Facebook Live stream. The questions covered almost every topic imaginable.
On Monday, Hub went through the same process via Zoom virtual luncheon with the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce.
There is a lot of pressure on Hub, his team, teachers and others associated with the school system to get this right. Many businesses and many parents depend upon schools to take care of their children so they can attend work as evidenced by the some 73 percent of parents who want in-person classes. But no one can deny the risks involved for everyone if schools open in-person and social distancing and the wearing of masks become an obstacle. Not to mention if a breakout occurs within a school, which threatens everyone.
The school system is offering a choice — in person, virtual or pencil and paper options at home. It remains to be seen if these options are fair and equitable to all students, but at least there are options.
Some have criticized the school system because neighboring school systems have announced they are going all virtual. But those parents do not have a choice.
No one knows for certain how this upcoming school year will play out. Although Hub seems certain Scott County will be able to hold in-person classes, that decision will be ultimately determined by the coronavirus and if people will wear masks, observe social distancing and wash their hands regularly. This isn’t about political beliefs or conspiracy theories. These actions are directly impacting the community’s ability to manage and curtail the spread of COVID-19.
We trust the school system will do all within its power to make our school buildings safe, but much about the virus is out of our control.
But we urge people to stop and think for a moment. In Scott County, every parent has an option for their child once the school year begins. They can send their child to school for in-person classes, but the child must wear a mask, hand washing will be encouraged and social distancing efforts will be made. The schools will be cleaned throughout the day, focusing on high-touch areas.
Or they can have their child attend school with virtual instruction. Google Classroom will be the platform used, and it can be downloaded by going to a school parking lot and downloading the software. There will also be pencil and paper packets for those who may not have a computer at home.
Seems the school system is doing all it can to give parents the options they need. From the sounds of it, teachers may have some options, as well.
But let’s all recognize that much of this is out of our control. The virus is stealthy and it has proven to be deadly for some. As a community we must commit to doing all within our power to combat COVID-19 and right now, that means wearing a mask, observe social distancing and washing your hands regularly.
Prayer would help too.
As for the school system, the community should be thankful of the direction it is taking.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.