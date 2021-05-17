To the Editor,
Moscow Mitch keeps complaining that the Biden Administration will turn the United States into a socialist country. Biden won’t have to do it because it already is.
In 2008, during George W. Bush’s term, the Congress approved a $700 billion dollar bank bailout. Seems the banks loaned too much money to people who had no means to pay the interest on the loan or pay it back. That wasn’t Congress’ fault. The banks should have gotten nothing. Then they would have learned a valuable lesson. Then U.S. Senator Jim Bunning (R) Kentucky said on the floor of the Senate “This is socialism. We do not do this.” Moscow Mitch made sure he wasn’t re-elected.
He’s been a senator for 37 years and is worth $27 million dollars. He has voted against every minimum wage bill ever put before the Senate but had no qualms about voting to keep giving himself a raise. I think that should be up to voters to decide not the politicians themselves. He takes billions from corporations and billionaires. He blew a $3 trillion hole in the debt with tax breaks for his billionaire pals and friends who own the big corporations. Now he wants to gut medicare and social security to pay down the debt. The Ronald Reagan/Ayn Rand/Grover Norquist mantra of privatize the assets and socialize the debt.
Comedian George Carlin used to say “Conservatives say if you don’t give the rich more money, they will lose their incentive to invest. As for the poor, they tell us they’ve lost all incentive because they have been given too much.”
Things we “can’t afford”:
Healthcare, renewable energy, infrastructure, public transportation, education, clean environment, feeding the poor and public election funding.
Things we “can afford”:
Wall Street Bailouts; $12.8 trillion
Big Oil Subsidies: $37.5 billion per year
McDonald’s and WalMart’s subsidies; $153 billion a year.
Corporate Socialist Welfare System; (our current system)
The government mostly benefits wealthy corporations. Most major industries are privately owned (capitalism), but still receive massive handouts, bailouts and other benefits at the expense of the taxpayer. It is driven by corporations’ ability to influence the laws with large amounts of money that results in legislation that favors their ability to make even larger amounts of money. In this system the wealthy become more wealthy at the expense of the lower classes. This system is essentially a plutocracy (ruled by the wealthy).
Matt Makaveli
Georgetown
