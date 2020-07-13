Please wear a mask.
Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It goes so far beyond Republican or Democrat political views.
The majority of medical and public health experts say wearing a mask will help to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.
If we want to have school this fall with in-person classes, we need to wear a mask as well as wash our hands regularly and observe social distancing. If we want to avoid shutting down the economy again, we must encourage everyone to wear a mask, wash our ands regularly and observe social distancing.
If we want to return to “normal” we need to wear a mask, wash our hands and observe social distancing.
Yes, we have heard all the arguments.
For those who say COVID-19 is a hoax, we can assure you there are 625 Kentucky families who would disagree. That is the number of Kentuckians who have died as of press time due to COVID-19 or complications from it. Some critics may say that number is low compared to Kentucky’s population of 4.4 million people. Okay, so what number would those critics accept before it is taken seriously?
We have been fortunate in Scott County. Our number of confirmed cases is spiking but the number of hospitalizations are low and we have not experienced a death. That is a blessing, but it is no reason to relax and not take this virus seriously.
Oddly, some of the same people who complained when their businesses were closed due to the pandemic are the same ones who are complaining about wearing a mask. Wearing a mask seems a small sacrifice to keep your business open.
Opening schools this fall is now a hot topic. There is much discussion about how the virus does not strike young children, yet there are examples of young children dying from the virus. And what about the teachers, bus drivers, staff members who have compromised systems who will be at risk if we don’t get this virus under control?
As we said before, this is not a political debate. There are Republican and Democrat governors who have imposed mandates to wear masks. There are communities shutting down for the second time because people did not adhere to the suggestions made by those in health care.
Please wear a mask. Gov. Beshear has issued a mandate, but we should wear a mask because it is the right thing to do. It protects ourselves, but it also protects our families, our friends and our neighbors.
Wearing a mask is a small request and if it helps to turn back this virus than every one of us should be willing to do that.
Please, please wear a mask.
It is the right thing to do. For all of us.
