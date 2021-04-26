What is the best advice you can give me? This is another challenging question from my grandfather book. There are many things that I have learned along my life’s journey. I will share just a few and they come from sayings of others that are thought provoking but contain a wealth of knowledge.
In a sermon from Pastor Ken, he used this quote, “You have to see it before you can see it If you are ever going to see it.” My first thought was “What in the world is he talking about?” But as he continued, I understood. Let me explain. As you plan your life, you must first see what you wish to accomplish. Then you can set your goals. And then you will be able to see what you have worked for. This applies to all facets of life. It can be marriage, occupation, family or any other important things in life.
I will give you an example from my own life. When I was in high school, I knew I wanted to teach school and be a coach. I could see this even though it was several years ahead. I knew, however, if I was ever going to really see it, I had to get a college degree. That was something I just didn’t want to do. I just wanted to get on with my life. I saw this dream long before I could see it. I got the degree and thankfully, I got to see the dream come true as I spent 30 years doing what I saw as a young high school student years before.
There is another example about a professional golfer. He had been successful but was seeing his game getting worse. He was struggling to get his game back on track. He hired a sports psychologist to help him. “Here is what you need to do,” he was told. “On every shot you need to have a vision of what you want to happen. If you are putting, you need to see the ball going in the cup. If you are driving, you need to see the ball sailing straight and long down the fairway. On every shot, you need to see it going exactly where you want it to land. Believe this,” he said, “and your game will get better and better.” Then he added, “If you envision the ball going into the water, that is probably what will happen too.” The golfer took that advice. And now, that is what he does on every shot, and his game has improved beyond his wildest dreams.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about several men, a lady and the Georgetown Women’s Club; people who had a vision for the future of Scott County that would make a great difference in the quality of life for all of its citizens. Each one saw their vision long before it happened. Their vision was for ballfields, walking tracks and a swimming pool. They put what they saw into action, and now we have an award-winning Parks and Recreation Department.
Those words that Pastor Ken spoke several years ago ring true today as they have for many years past. And as you plan your future, always remember, “You have to see it before you see it if you are ever going to see it.“
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
