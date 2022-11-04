Voting’s upon us. It’s time to ask about our next mayor.
Do we want someone with a career teaching, coaching, listening to, and inspiring young people and community members of all ages, or do we want a 29-year career politician with multi-million dollars of personal real estate interests spread pervasively throughout the city?
David Lusby claims he has experience. However, he’s never been mayor. He’s one of eight council members. If one leaves seven more can fill in. Real experience is with those who actually run the city: First responders, public works employees, GPD, the town manager, city attorney, city engineer, GMWSS, the finance department, human resources, parks and recreation, planning and zoning. They know what to do. What they ask is for someone to listen, inspire, and better connect them with the citizens. Burney Jenkins has a passion for getting to know people. Within a month of meeting the ranks, shaking hands, asking questions, he’ll have outpaced David in being truly engaged with city workings.
David’s question is how can he separate his personal interests from city interests? The answer is, there is no way. Anyone would be seduced, and influenced by the kinds of investments he has.
Here’s stories we’d like to hear. Explain the Kroger development. We drive on Lusby path to get there. Pass by David’s storage sheds. Shop and eat at his strip mall next door. Terrain forces layout to be oddly shaped, winding, congested. Why did the city support that spot with roads and utilities? Was there any crossover between David’s advocacy as a developer, and his advocacy as a senior council member?
More recently, what influenced the Mayor-chaired Hospital Board and City to plan the hospital extension next to David’s properties, across US 25, instead of closer where multiple acres of land and vacant offices are available, and that could have brought activity to Washington Square that needs revival?
What about the Main Street bridge project? In 2019 through 2020 David and his partner Matt Welch purchased three buildings on the corner of West Main and South Water Street. In 2021 the city approved a bid to begin the million dollar Georgetown Streetscape project enhancing the corner those buildings are on.
These are questions we should ask. The answer though is obvious. 29 years of David is long enough. He needs to get out of city business.
