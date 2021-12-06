When things are calm, we don’t give them much mind, but when the chips are down and help is needed we are certainly appreciative of our friends and neighbors.
Yesterday morning, about 4:30 a.m. a small tornado ripped through Stamping Ground before reducing to straight line winds but still passing over several residential areas before disappearing. The storms left some 23 homes damaged, including four homes that suffered heavy damage if not destroyed.
The miracle is no one was killed, although several people suffered substantial injuries.
This tornado’s path was eerily similar to the route taken by the 1974 storms, although fortunately this storm was much smaller.
But for those who currently live in or near Parker Mobile Home Park, Dec. 6 likely will be remembered as vividly as April 1974.
At daybreak Monday, first responders were on the scene in Stamping Ground, giving aid where needed, offering advice, assessing the damage and situation and working to restore order amidst chaos.
Among those first responders is a group we sometimes overlook — those who work for the utilities. Multiple Kentucky Utilities trucks were hard at work early, early Monday locating down wires, making sure any and all fire hazards were identified and addressed and working to restore power to hundreds of homes. Other utilities were on the scene as well.
It goes without saying how valuable the Stamping Ground Fire Department and the Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management personnel are in offering assistance and direction. Others in the community are also responding. Neighbors are offering shelter or a warm shower to those affected by the storm. Others like Little Caesar’s Pizza, which provided pizzas to residents of the park, are stepping up where they can.
The aftermath of Monday’s storm illustrates how blessed we are as a community that no one was killed or seriously injured. The repercussions of this storm could have been so much worse.
Thank you to everyone who has stepped up for Stamping Ground and will step up in the days ahead. Thanks for all you do when the chips are down.
We truly do appreciate all you do.
